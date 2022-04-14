As I sit back and reflect on my 32 years as a trial lawyer, I realize the practice of law has brought me many trials and several tribulations. Candidly, my early exposure to the law was limited to some speeding tickets, a questionable disorderly conduct issue, and various misdemeanors accumulated during my college days, combined with the television show “L.A. Law.” As a naïve individual, I felt like those experiences accurately prepared me for law school. I have been blessed with some great legal memories. I have had the …