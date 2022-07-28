My son, Jack, will be a junior in college. Last spring, he took a communications class, which is his minor. Obviously, it involved public speaking. He was “freaking out” because the individuals that spoke before him, according to him, were “so good and so confident.”This was not his first taste of public speaking, but it was his first taste of public speaking with some rather extraordinary classmates.In our preparation sessions, we had various memorable father-son talks — at least from my perspective. I am not sure he …