“So often in life, things that you regard as an impediment turn out to be great.” — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Being the first, in any endeavor or undertaking, can be an exciting and enjoyable experience. At the same time, being the first can also be with fraught with frustrating missteps, which can sometimes prove to be fatal. These emotions are exactly what first-generation law students undergo from the moment they receive their law school admittance letters to the momentous occasion when they pass the bar exam and …