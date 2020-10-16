The Judicial Inquiry Board named Michael Deno, a career Cook County prosecutor, as its new executive director this month.Deno replaces Kathy D. Twine, who retired from the JIB at the end of September after more than 22 years running the state’s judicial disciplinary mechanism. Deno, the fifth director in the JIB’s 49-year history, said he’s enjoying his first few days on the job.“I saw it as a continuation of what I’ve been doing my entire career,” he said in an interview with the Daily Law Bulletin. A lawyer and Cook …