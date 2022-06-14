SPRINGFIELD — Jim Ryan, who served two terms as Illinois attorney general and unsuccessfully ran for governor, has died. He was 76.A reluctant politician and no-nonsense prosecutor whose career success was tempered by personal tragedy, Ryan died at his home in DuPage County on Sunday after “several lengthy illnesses,” family spokesman Dan Curry said.Stoic and soft-spoken, Ryan, a Republican, was widely viewed as an administrator devoted to integrity and efficiency. He disliked the obligatory retail …