A law school graduate denied admission to the Illinois bar is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to find the denial was a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

In his petition of writ to certiorari, Thomas Skelton argues the denial was based on his mental health disability and constitutes unlawful discrimination.

Skelton names the Illinois Supreme Court, the Illinois Board of Admission to the Bar and the Committee on Character and Fitness for the First Judicial District, which evaluates bar applicants and makes recommendations to the board.

Skelton graduated from UIC John Marshall Law School in June 2017 and went before an inquiry panel of the Committee on Character and Fitness in March 2018. The committee voted against recommending Skelton be certified for admission.

The inquiry panel cited specific emails Skelton sent over the course of about five months, suggesting “that JMLS, the [b]oard, the [c]ommittee, and the legal system were biased against him, and that they lacked integrity,” according to his petition.

Over time, between October 2017 and March 2018, Skelton was “experiencing delusional thoughts about the [c]ommittee’s review of his application,” the petition states.

Shortly after meeting with the inquiry board, Skelton started seeing a therapist and was prescribed an anti-psychotic medication. He was also diagnosed with delusional disorder.

Skelton requested a review of the inquiry panel’s decision by a hearing panel of the committee.

At the July 2019 hearing panel, Skelton presented testimony from his medical providers that “with continued treatment including the continued use of [the anti-psychotic medication], Mr. Skelton’s prognosis is good, and he would be competent and appropriate to practice law,” the petition states.

Despite the testimony, a 3-2 hearing board majority declined to certify Skelton for admission to the Illinois bar.

In January, the Illinois Supreme Court denied his petition requesting review in a three-sentence order.

Holland & Knight LLP partner Trisha M. Rich, one of Skelton’s lawyers, said her client — like many other law students and bar applicants — has mental health struggles, which have now been correctly identified and appropriately treated.

“He is more than fit to practice, but was denied admission because of conduct that occurred both as a result of his mental health condition, and during a time when that condition had not been properly identified or treated,” Rich said in an email.

Skelton’s legal team argues the hearing board’s decision discriminates intentionally against Skelton based on his mental health disability and fails to provide a reasonable accommodation under the ADA.

Skelton requested conditional bar admission based on his continued and supervised treatment for an agreed-upon period of time. The panel rejected this request.

In addition to Rich and her firm, Skelton is represented by attorneys with Robinson, Stewart, Montgomery & Doppke.

“Robinson, Stewart, Montgomery & Doppke and Holland & Knight thought it was important to bring this appeal because we believe bar applicants should be judged on their present fitness to practice law, and not on past conduct that was caused by a mental health condition,” Rich said in an emailed statement. “Mr. Skelton’s doctors testified to that in the hearing, and that testimony was unrefuted.”

A spokesman for the Illinois Supreme Court declined to comment. Nancy Vincent, executive director of the Illinois Board of Admissions to the Bar, did not respond to a request for comment.

The petition for writ of certiorari before the U.S. Supreme Court is Thomas J. Skelton v. Illinois Supreme Court, et al.

Under the high court’s “rule of four,” petitions for certiorari will be granted if four of the nine justices agree to hear the case.