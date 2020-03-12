With much ado, recreational use of cannabis became legal in Illinois on Jan. 1. Illinois is the first state legislature to create a regulated cannabis system. Both houses passed the Illinois Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act on May 31, 2019.The Illinois act legalizes and regulates the production, consumption and sale of cannabis within the state. Of the 13 other states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories legalizing cannabis, some states legalized cannabis use through a voter initiative (California, Colorado and …