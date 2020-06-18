On June 5, President Donald Trump signed into law Public Act 116-142, known as the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act of 2020. The PPPFA makes significant changes to the PPP loan program, addressing issues facing many small business employers seeking loan forgiveness based upon restrictions under the Paycheck Protection Program loan established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act.

Specifically, it amends the forgiveness provisions of the PPP loan program, extends the maturity date for loans with remaining balances after application of forgiveness and eliminates a provision concerning the deferment of payroll tax payments.

Changes to forgiveness provisions

Section 1106 of the CARES Act addresses loan forgiveness, and provides that the amounts forgiven may not exceed the principal amount of the loan. Borrowers may seek forgiveness of the indebtedness equal to certain eligible costs incurred during the covered period. The PPPFA amends a handful of these provisions, offering relief to small business employers.

The definition for “covered period” is extended from eight weeks to a revised covered period that is the earlier of (1) 24 weeks after the lender makes the first disbursement of loan proceeds to the borrower, or (2) Dec. 31, 2020. The “covered period” affects not only the spending of loan proceeds upon eligible payroll costs, but also the period for employers to restore their workforce and salaries.

The eligible payroll costs comprise employee gross pay, including salary, wages, commissions, and tips, as well some employee benefits, such as paid leave, severance pay, insurance premiums and retirement benefits. Employers are reminded that the $100,000 wage limitation per employee remains in place, but the requirement to use no less than 75% of the loan proceeds for such payroll costs is amended. The PPPFA offers employers additional relief by scaling back the 75% requirement to 60%, allowing up to 40% of the loan proceeds to be used for payment on any covered rent obligation, any covered utility payment, or interest on any covered mortgage obligation.

Additional relief is provided to borrowers by extending the period in which an employer may rehire or eliminate a reduction in workforce, salary, or wages that would otherwise reduce the forgivable amount of a PPP loan. The loan forgiveness parameters require reporting the same employment levels (with some narrowly defined exceptions) as of Feb. 15, 2020, and at the time of loan forgiveness. The PPPFA expands the current June 30, 2020, restoration deadline to Dec. 31, 2020.

The expanded restoration date complements, but does not mirror, the expanded 24-week payroll spending period for calculating loan forgiveness. The forgivable amount must be determined without regard to a reduction in the number of employees if the borrower (1) is unable to rehire an individual who was an employee on or before Feb. 15, 2020, or (2) is unable to hire similarly qualified employees on or before Dec. 31, 2020, or (3) is unable to return to the same level of business activity as such business was operated prior to Feb. 15, 2020, due to worker or customer safety requirements related to COVID-19. Although not yet available, guidance and clarification will be issued by the Small Business Administration, explaining how to demonstrate the inability to rehire similarly qualified employees or what the standard will be for that demonstration.

Extension of payment deferral period

For the portion of the loan not forgiven, if any, the PPPFA changes the payment deferral date to the date on which the approved loan forgiveness amount is remitted to the lender.

This is a significant change, because such payment deferral was originally for a period of six months from the date of loan origination. If the borrower does not apply for loan forgiveness, then the payments due under the loan are deferred until 10 months after the expiration of the loan forgiveness period. The interest rate applied to PPP loans remains at 1% per annum.

Maturity date extension

For borrowers who received their loans prior to June 5, 2020, the minimum maturity date is two years. However, PPPFA does not prohibit lenders and borrowers from modifying the loan terms by mutual agreement to amend the minimum maturity date to five years.

By contract, loans opened after PPPFA enactment have a minimum five-year maturity date. The maximum maturity period remains at 10 years.

Delay in payment of payroll taxes

Section 2302 of the CARES Act originally prohibited deferral of payroll tax payments for those employers who receive forgiveness of their PPP loan. Providing more relief to employers, the PPPFA amends this provision of the CARES Act by eliminating the prohibition and allowing employers, whose PPP loan has been forgiven, the ability to defer payroll tax payments.