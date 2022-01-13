In Watson, et al. v Legacy Healthcare Financial Services, LLC, et al., 2021 IL App (1st Dist.) 210279 (Dec. 15, 2021), the 1st District Appellate Court decided the issue of when a claim accrues under the Biometric Information Privacy Act (740 ILCS 14/1 et seq.).Plaintiff Brandon Watson, who had worked at various Legacy Healthcare facilities in Chicago, alleged that from the start of his employment with the defendants in 2012 through the end of his employment in 2019, he was “required to have his fingerprint and/or …