In Mosby v. Ingalls Memorial Hospital, 2022 IL App (1st) 200822 (Feb. 25, 2022), two plaintiffs who were involved with patient care brought separate class actions on behalf of themselves and others, alleging that their medical employers required them to scan their fingerprints and did not comply with the Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA), 740 ILCS 14/1, et seq.The fingerprints were used, among other things, to have access to medication for patients, as well as the confidential medical information of patients.After …