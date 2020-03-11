In a case of first impression for Illinois courts, the 1st District Appellate Court recently held that independent auditors normally are not fiduciaries for their audit clients.The case is Asian Human Services Family Health Center Inc. v. Asian Human Services Inc., 2020 IL App (1st) 191049 (opinion issued Feb. 14, 2020).In Asian Human Services, two similarly named service organizations were embroiled in contract litigation against one another. The defendant in that litigation, Asian Human Services, filed a third-party …