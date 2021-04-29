The decision in Janus v. AFSCME was a watershed moment in public-sector labor law. The Supreme Court held that it is a First Amendment violation to require non-union employees to pay for the benefit they receive from representation by a public union in collective bargaining and workplace disputes.Recently, in James Sweeney v. Kwame Raoul, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) tried to turn the Janus decision on its head. However, on March 8 the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated …