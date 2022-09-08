John Z. Lee became the first Asian American to serve on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals when the U.S. Senate confirmed his nomination to the Chicago-based court on Wednesday.Splitting 50-44, the Senate voted to elevate Lee to the appeals court from his current position on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.President Joe Biden nominated Lee in April to the vacancy on the 7th Circuit that will be created when Judge Diane P. Wood takes senior status.The 7th Circuit hears appeals of rulings …