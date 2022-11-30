Even before he went to law school, Judge John Z. Lee of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals displayed the qualities that later made him successful in his career and life, a longtime friend said.Reed Maltzman told well-wishers at Lee’s investiture Monday that he and the future judge were roommates at Harvard University — he mentioned the name of the school, Maltzman said, “because my mom is not here to tell you” — for three years.One incident during that time highlighted Lee’s intelligence and empathy, Maltzman said …