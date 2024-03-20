Kathy weathered years of horrific domestic violence, unsure of how to get out. When she came to Legal Aid Chicago for support, they were able to obtain an order of protection against her husband, forcing him to leave their home. Kathy was finally safe, but she could no longer afford the mortgage payments on her own.She feared she’d lose her home, but Legal Aid Chicago intervened again, helping Kathy secure a divorce and a loan modification on her house. With the help of a consumer law specialist, her new loan was approved …