Jordyn Reiland has been named assistant editor of the Chicago Daily Law Bulletin.“Jordyn will be leading our editorial department as we recruit for a new editor to join our team,” said Ginger Lamb, vice president & publisher of the Chicago Daily Law Bulletin. Marc Karlinsky is leaving for a writing opportunity with a public company.“I’m incredibly humbled and excited to play my part in leading the Chicago Daily Law Bulletin team, and can’t wait to dive right in,” Reiland said. “I know I have big shoes to fill and a lot …