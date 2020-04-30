A recent opinion issued by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed that an employee’s evidence of isolated comments and conduct of managers related to his disability, without more, was not enough to allow the employee’s ADA discrimination claim to be heard by a jury.

The case is Castetter v. Dolgencorp LLC, No. 19-2026, 2020 U.S. App. LEXIS 9290 (7th Cir. Mar. 25, 2020).

Carl Castetter was a former district manager for Dolgencorp, LLC, d/b/a Dollar General, who underwent treatment for various forms of cancer during his employment with Dollar General. Following Castetter’s termination, he filed a lawsuit alleging his termination was the result of discrimination on the basis of his cancer in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Dollar General contended Castetter was terminated for performance issues and policy violations, and the district court granted summary judgment to Dollar General.

On appeal, the parties agreed that Castetter’s cancer was a disability under the ADA and that Castetter was able to perform the essential functions of his district manager position. Therefore, the issue on appeal was “whether a reasonable jury could determine, based on the evidence in the record, that Castetter’s disability was the cause of his termination.”

Castetter argued a reasonable jury could determine that his disability was the cause of his termination because he had presented evidence of conduct and comments of his regional managers from which a jury could infer discriminatory animus.

For instance, Castetter adduced evidence that one of his managers mocked and demeaned Castetter and commented that he was “going to sit here in a lounge chair and watch you work until you drop” and that he “[knew] three people who had what you had, and they all died.”

In evaluating this evidence, the 7th Circuit reasoned that “isolated comments must be contemporaneous with termination or causally related to the termination process in order to be probative of discrimination.” The 7th Circuit also reiterated that an ADA disability discrimination claim requires proof that the employee’s disability was the “but for” cause of the adverse employment action.

According to the court, despite the allegedly discriminatory conduct and comments of Castetter’s managers, the evidence did not demonstrate that such conduct was “contemporaneous with or part of the decision to terminate” Castetter and, therefore, failed to show the requisite discriminatory intent to sustain an ADA claim.

To the contrary, Dollar General presented evidence that, at the time of Castetter’s termination, he was not performing his role as a district manager adequately. In particular, Dollar General presented evidence that Castetter failed to process employment documents, provided authorizations to individuals without performing appropriate background checks and failed to discover a cash discrepancy in one of his stores.

As a result of Castetter’s performance deficiencies, he was placed on a performance improvement plan by one of his managers. Castetter’s continuing performance issues then caused Dollar General’s human resources professionals to issue Castetter a written counseling, recommend his termination and place him on another PIP. When human resources thereafter discovered additional ongoing violations, including Castetter’s attempt to delegate processing employment documents to a subordinate who lacked authority to do so, Dollar General terminated his employment.

Nonetheless, Castetter further argued that his subordinate receiving lesser discipline than Castetter for the same failure to process employee documents evidenced Dollar General’s discriminatory intent. The court summarily dismissed this argument consistent with the Seventh Circuit’s requirement that comparators be “similarly situated.” See, e.g., Lloyd v. Swifty Transportation Inc., 552 F.3d 594, 603 (7th Cir. 2009).

The 7th Circuit reasoned that Dollar General’s termination of Castetter for “failure to adhere to his District Manager responsibilities” could not be compared with Dollar General’s “discipline of a subordinate whose District Manager imposed responsibilities beyond the scope of her employment.”

In sum, to sustain an ADA discrimination claim, allegedly discriminatory comments must have some connection to the adverse employment action in question, and Castetter’s failure to present evidence of any such connection was fatal to his claim.