Plaintiffs who have already obtained nearly 5,000 text messages in discovery are not entitled to dig deeper for even more electronically stored information, a federal judge held Tuesday.In a written opinion, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Cole denied a motion by the plaintiffs to depose the vendor hired by the defendants to conduct technology-based searches for information.The plaintiffs wanted to question the vendor about how it conducted a search that turned up what they maintain was a suspiciously small number of texts …