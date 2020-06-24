The city of Chicago and a Southwest Side alderman are not immune from a lawsuit alleging their misconduct caused a house fire in Little Village that killed 10 children, a Cook County judge ruled last week.

On Friday, Associate Judge Daniel T. Gillespie denied the city’s motion to dismiss a consolidated wrongful-death lawsuit against the city and 12th Ward Ald. George Cardenas brought by three guardians of minors who died in the Aug. 28, 2018, fire.

Gillespie found section 2-202 of the state’s Local Governmental and Governmental Employees Tort Immunity Act applies in this case, where the plaintiffs allege the city and Cardenas recklessly enforced the Municipal Code by allowing the house on the 2200 block of South Sacramento Avenue to be rented despite dozens of building code and safety violations documented during an inspection one day before the fire.

Under section 2-202 of the Tort Immunity Act, public employees are immune unless their actions or omissions were “willful and wanton conduct.”

In the June 19 order, Gillespie wrote that a jury must resolve the question of whether the city’s and Cardenas’ “allegedly tortious conduct proximately caused” the deaths.

The 10 children who died in the fire were nine first cousins and a family friend, and their ages ranged between 3 months and 16 years old.

The named plaintiffs and relatives of the deceased children are Priscilla Cobos, Amber Ayala and Sonya Ramirez.

Kevin W. O’Connor of O’Connor Law Firm Ltd. represents Cobos, the guardian of the estates of Giovanni Ayala, Gialanni Ayala and Alanni Ayala.

“This is a monumental ruling by the court where the court denied the city of Chicago’s motion to dismiss, seeking to excuse them from responsibility for their reckless conduct which cost the lives of these ten children,” O’Connor wrote in a statement.

Amber Ayala is represented by Colin O’Malley of Chute O’Malley Knobloch & Turcy LLC.

“Obviously we are pleased with the ruling and looking forward to starting the real work beyond the pleading stage. Our attention can turn now to obtaining the discovery we need and getting answers for the families involved,” O’Malley said in an email.

Ramirez is represented by Naderh H. Elrabadi of Elrabadi Law. She did not respond to a request for comment.

A spokesperson for the city’s law department declined to comment.

Merced Gutierrez and Maria Gutierrez, who rented the property, are also named as defendants.

The case is Priscilla Cobos v. City of Chicago et al., 19 L 3186, consolidated with 19 L 9368; 19 L 9377.