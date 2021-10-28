A man permanently disabled by a neurological injury as a result of medical negligence at a Veterans Affairs hospital was awarded $6.2 million in a bench trial before a federal judge in the Northern District of Illinois.Wesley Jordan, then 61, was admitted to Edward Hines, Jr. Veterans Administration Hospital in Cook County for complaints of difficulty breathing and moving in May 2015. Several days later he was scheduled for a cardiac procedure. A catheter improperly inserted into his jugular vein caused a stroke, and he …