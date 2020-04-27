SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission pulled back an emergency evidentiary rule it passed this month that would have lowered the burden of proof for essential employees who contracted COVID-19, making it easier for them to receive benefits.

The IWCC unanimously voted to repeal the rule during a telemeeting Monday morning.

“We are withdrawing the proposed rule because we have to deal with the uncertainty and expense of litigation, which quite frankly could take months if not weeks to resolve,” IWCC Chairman Michael C. Brennan said during the meeting.

Withdrawing the rule ends the ongoing litigation and sets the IWCC’s rules "back to the status quo,” Brennan said.

On Friday, Sangamon County Circuit Judge John M. Madonia signed a temporary restraining order on Friday, enjoining the commission from implementing the rule. Madonia’s order resulted from a lawsuit filed earlier in the week by a pair of industry associations.

The Illinois Manufacturer’s Association and the Illinois Retail Merchants Association allege that the IWCC exceeded its statutory authority under the Illinois Administrative Procedure Act when it approved the emergency amendment last week, and that it violated the Workers’ Compensation Act and Workers’ Occupational Disease Act.

Madonia wrote that the plaintiffs pleaded a compelling argument: “… It appears to the [c]ourt that the [d]efendants are solely limited to procedural rule making under the IWCA and the IAPA,” he wrote in the four-page order. “In addition, it appears to the [c]ourt that the impact to [p]laintiffs’ members of the [a]mendments are substantive, not procedural in nature, as they create new substantive rights for employees and new liabilities for employers.”

The Administrative Procedure Act gives the IWCC the power to set procedures for cases before the commission, but it does not give the commission power to enact rules that conflict with state statute. Under the Illinois Constitution, changes to laws must be passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by the governor.

“The [c]ourt finds that the [p]laintiffs, through their members, have protectable rights and interests at stake as they have the right to be free from [d]efendants’ invalid lawmaking that purports to shift the burden of COVID-19 healthcare to employers as set forth in the Amendments,” Madonia wrote.

The amendment modifies Section 9030.70 of the Illinois Administrative Code, which requires proceedings before the IWCC to apply the Illinois Rules of Evidence in proceedings except where the rules conflict with the Workers’ Compensation Act, the Occupational Disease Act or the commission’s own rules.

It declared COVID-19 to be a prima facie workplace occupational disease, creating a rebuttable presumption that a worker exposed to the virus got exposed during work.

The amendment also changed the evidence requirements for “COVID-19 First Responder[s] or Front-Line Worker[s]” if they contract the virus and file workers’ compensation claims. It took effect April 16 and can last for up to 150 days.

It states that exposure to the virus will be “rebuttably presumed” to have causal connection to work duties for “police, fire personnel, emergency medical technicians, or paramedics” and “first responders, health care providers engaged in patient care [and] corrections officers” listed under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order.

The amendment further cites coverage for “the crucial personnel identified under Section 1 Parts 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12” of Pritzker’s order. In the governor’s executive order, those sections include “essential infrastructure,” “government functions” and “human services operations.”

The plaintiffs alleged the presumption requires employers to offer evidence that the employee did not contract the virus as a result of their employment.

They also alleged employers would face “a daunting Sophie’s Choice: acquiesce to paying the employee’s medical bills at the outset, or face harsh penalties for attempting to overcome the virtually irrefutable rebuttable presumption regarding COVID-19 claims.”

Madonia held the amendment would create a harm of “continuing nature” for employers if it were implemented and would not preserve the status quo.

“Employers are put in an untenable position of providing essential services as deemed essential by the [g]overnor’s March 20 [o]rder or closing their doors because they are unable to take on the additional costs contemplated by the [a]mendments,” Madonia wrote.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker was asked on Saturday whether the withdrawal is an acknowledgement that the IWCC had overstepped its rulemaking authority.

“No,” Pritkzer said at his daily news conference. “I think that what they are now looking to do is to simply revisit it, and see what they can do, what they feel like is appropriate. Then they intend to reissue an order. But I don’t know the timing of that or what the results of that would be.”

The defendants have until April 30 to file a response. A phone hearing is scheduled for May 4.

The IMA and the IRMA are represented by Scott Cruz, Thad A. Felton and Kevin F. Hormuth, of Greensfelder Hemker & Gale PC.

Mark Denzler, president and CEO, Illinois Manufacturer’s Association, and Rob Karr, president and CEO, the Illinois Retail Merchants Association, said in a statement that this rule was "clearly an overreach and inconsistent with the traditional rule making process.”

Cruz, one of the Greensfelder Hemker & Gale PC. attorneys who are representing the IMA and IRMA, said he’s happy with the court’s decision to grant the TRO and commission’s decision to repeal the rule.

"At its core, this case was based on the [c]ommission far exceeding its rulemaking authority. The substantive law of Illinois, and the wisdom of implementing it, is for the legislature, after proper discourse, and not the whim of the Commission,” Cruz said in a statement.

This case in Illinois’ 7th Judicial Circuit Court is Illinois Manufacturers’ Association et al. v. The Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission, et al., 20 CH 98.