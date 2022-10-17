A federal judge prohibited the state Friday from enforcing two provisions of the Illinois Election Code regulating contributions in judicial races.In a written order, U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp Jr. of the Northern District of Illinois wrote that the provisions do not prevent corruption in the judiciary, as argued by the defendants.The lawsuit was filed by John Matthew Chancey and independent expenditure committees Restoration PAC and Fair Courts America, who sued the Illinois State Board of Elections, its members …