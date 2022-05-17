LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California’s landmark law requiring women on corporate boards is unconstitutional.Superior Court Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis said the law that would have required boards have up to three female directors by this year violated the right to equal treatment. The ruling was dated Friday.Supporters of the law hailed it for achieving more gains for women. Other states followed California’s lead. Washington state passed a similar measure last year, and lawmakers in …