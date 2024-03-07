This is the second of two conversations with contested primary candidates for the 1st District appellate court. Cynthia Y. Cobbs was featured Tuesday.

Judge Carolyn J. Gallagher said her decades of litigation practice and experience as a law professor make her “probably better qualified than anybody who’s running for appellate court.”

“I’m lucky because the experiences that I’ve had helped me become a really well-rounded professional in the legal system,” she said.

Gallagher was elected to Cook County Circuit Court in 2016 and won retention in 2022. She now faces 1st District Appellate Court Justice Cynthia Y. Cobbs in seeking to fill Illinois Supreme Court Justice Joy V. Cunningham’s vacancy on the appellate court. With no Republican candidate on the ballot, the March 19 primary election will likely determine which judge will secure the 10-year term.

Prior to becoming a judge, she clerked for former appellate justice Helene F. McGillicuddy, the first woman elected to the Illinois Appellate Court, and later worked as an attorney at Dardick & Denlow and & Brocksmith. Gallagher later launched her own practice in 2004, which she ran until becoming a judge.

She received her bachelor’s degree from St. Mary’s University and her law degree from Chicago-Kent College of Law.

“I waited a long, long time and worked very hard to get enough experience under my belt both in private practice and in the seven or eight years that I’ve been on the circuit court bench,” Gallagher said.

Gallagher’s bid for appellate judge was temporarily halted when the Cook County Officers Electoral Board removed her from the ballot for allegedly failing to comply with the Election Code on her petition sheet.

She allegedly swore that the petitions were signed during the period of Sept. 5, 2023 through Dec. 4, 2023, as opposed to swearing to the exact statutory language that “none of the signatures on the sheet were signed more than 90 days preceding the last day for filing the petition.”

Judge Marcia O’Brien Conway reinstated Gallagher to the ballot and wrote that the circulator’s affidavit indicated that the petition sheets were circulated 90 days preceding the last day for filing and through the last day for filing the petition. Conway’s decision was affirmed by 3rd District Appellate Court justices in Gallagher v. Cook County Board of Elections, 2024 IL App (1st) 240224.

Q. What skills differentiate you from your opponent? Why should people vote for you over a sitting appellate justice?

A. I happened to have the great fortune to clerk for Justice McGillicuddy. She told me that she thought that I would make an excellent judge someday and I should make that my long-term goal, but that it would be critical to get significant litigation and appellate experience in private practice. For the following 30-plus years, I practiced law. I was engaged in commercial litigation, representing businesses and financial institutions.

DePaul University College of Law hired me to be a full-time teacher for their law students, teaching them legal research, legal writing and appellate process. For four years, I did that while I also was litigating.

Q. What is your greatest source of anxiety toward this position? What is your greatest source of excitement?

A. I wouldn’t say I’ve had any real anxiety. I’m very, very excited for the opportunity. I just feel really excited and very blessed for the opportunity to even be trying for this.

Q. Does being added to the ballot later than your opponent place you at a disadvantage? Did you find the Electoral Board and courts’ processes to be fair?

A. I think all’s well that ends well. The law has always been in my favor. There was never anything wrong with my petition. I haven’t enjoyed the process, but I understand that this is a political process. I would just say that they were on very thin ice with their challenge to the language in my petition to begin with. The hearing officer made that clear when she wrote her decision. And when it goes to the Electoral Board, that’s purely political.

Q. How do you respond to negative evaluations in this race from the Illinois State Bar Association, Decalogue Society of Lawyers, Chicago Council of Lawyers and Hellenic Bar Associations? Do you think the ratings will harm your chances?

A. I don’t know what would explain what happened here. The amount, range, depth and breadth of my experience in the law is so deep that I would bet that if you looked at the qualifications of anybody who’s on our appellate court, I bet my qualifications exceeds theirs because very few lawyers are as lucky as I have been.

It's hard to gauge whether many voters pay much attention to the ratings.

Q. Can you comment on issues currently facing Cook County Circuit Court, including the low number of judicial candidates and troubles due to backlog?

A. I don’t know what on earth explains the reduction in numbers of candidates for the judiciary this cycle. I guess time will tell if this was an anomaly or a trend.

Learning Zoom a couple of years ago, there was a massive learning curve, and it came with a huge set of challenges. There are a lot of individuals who don’t have the resources or maybe even the knowledge as to how to get downtown, park, get into the building, find their way to your courtroom and represent themselves. Not everybody can afford a lawyer. But a lot of people end up having to get involved in the court system. I always feel good when I have self-represented litigants on my Zoom screen because it’s an easier way for them to participate in the justice system.

Q. What are the most pressing legal issues facing the 1st District? Why are you best equipped to handle them?

A. There’s a vast misunderstanding by the public of what’s going on in the courts. The judges have to follow the laws; we don’t make those laws. We’re constrained to follow what Springfield requires us to follow. I don’t quite know the answer as to how to change the public’s perception and help them understand reality, but I am aware of that.

I do a decedent’s estate call in probate court. There are five of us who do them, and the numbers of cases that we handle have increased dramatically. I would imagine that’s due to all the deaths caused by COVID.

Q. What is your dream job?

A. My dream position is definitely appellate court justice. A clerkship is an incredible first job out of law school because it gives you a bird’s eye view of what happens in the course of litigation. After I left my clerkship and went into private practice, I always felt more comfortable in litigation because I had that fundamental understanding of how it all works from the judge’s side of the bench.

Having practiced for all of those years, I’m able to have an understanding and an awareness of the issues that the lawyers in front of me are juggling in their own practices.

Q. What has been the highlight of your career so far? What have been the most notable cases you’ve presided over?

A. Winning an election was huge, especially because I had no political support. I was really fighting against the system or the machine.

I also was very proud when DePaul Law School hired me to teach legal research and writing to their law students. Those skills are critical in the practice of law. To have the chance to get in there and teach them the nuts and bolts that they would use for their careers was so satisfying.

When I first came to probate, I was assigned to a minor guardianship call. This is a call where children have lost both parents. If the children were older, I would often meet with the child alone in a conference room without the proposed guardian or anybody else because the decision you’re making in those cases is so massively important.

It’s an overwhelming responsibility. You saw so much tragedy and you wanted to do your best to help the child, but at the same time, you get to go home and realize that you had a relatively normal life and you’re so grateful for it. I never broke down on the bench, but often at lunchtime, I would cry.

Q. Do you have any worry that your 2019 letter to political consultant Mary Kay Dawson accusing her of intentionally harming your career will hurt your chances in the primary?

A. That was certainly a heated moment, but Mary Kay and I are fine when we see each other. She’s very professional and courteous. I think we’ve all moved beyond that.

Q. Do you have thoughts on the proposed House Bill 2455, which would subject judicial business to FOIA?

A. I’m pretty concerned about it. In every case, we have to rule in favor of somebody, and that means we have to rule against somebody. Some people have mental health issues or are otherwise unable to accept the consequences, and some people don’t handle it well. The first thing they tell us in new judges school is to erase your electronic footprint and to get your home address off everything that it was ever on. This bill is the opposite of that.

I understand the desire for transparency with government employees, but I think judges are in a unique position and that we’re especially vulnerable. I hope that concerns for our safety will prevail.

Q-and-As are edited for length and clarity.