This is the first of two conversations with contested primary candidates for the 1st District Illinois Appellate Court. Judge Leonard Murray will be featured Thursday.Judge Celia G. Gamrath is confident that her prior appellate experience and current role in Cook County Circuit Court’s Chancery Division will prove a powerful framework if she’s elected to the 1st District Appellate Court.Gamrath faces fellow Cook County Judge Leonard Murray in the Democratic contest for retired Justice Mathias W. Delort’s …