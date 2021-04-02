A psychologist who alleges her contract with DePaul University was yanked because she reported a softball coach’s abusive behavior toward women does not have a case under Title IX, a federal judge held.In a written opinion Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Franklin U. Valderrama did not rule on the merits of Jenny H. Conviser’s contention that DePaul targeted her for retaliation for disclosing the coach’s purported violations of Title IX.But Valderrama held Conviser and her company, Ascend Consultation in Health Care LLC …