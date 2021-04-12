SPRINGFIELD — A Kane County restaurant’s legal challenge to Gov. JB Pritzker’s ban on indoor dining can continue, a Sangamon County judge ruled last week.Attorneys for Pritzker tried to have the lawsuit dismissed, but Sangamon County Judge Raylene Grischow on Wednesday declined to do so. While Grischow decided not to dismiss the case, she did not reach a decision on the merits.The lawsuit from FoxFire restaurant in Geneva argues that Pritzker’s executive order requiring bars and restaurants to close indoor service, which …