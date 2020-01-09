A man who alleges Chicago police manufactured evidence against him in a murder investigation is a step closer to collecting a $750,000 verdict a jury returned against the lead detectives in the case.In a written opinion Monday, U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall denied the detectives’ motion for judgment as a matter of law on Anthony Tucker’s claim of unlawful pretrial detention.Kendall conceded Detectives John Lally and Daniel Gillespie presented “an entirely different narrative” of their investigation than the one …