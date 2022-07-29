BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former state Supreme Court justice and a former Democratic power broker from western New York were sentenced to prison on Thursday for their roles in a bribery scheme, which authorities say influenced judicial decisions and official appointments.G. Steven Pigeon, the ex-chairman of the Erie County Democratic Committee, received a one-year sentence. Former Justice John A. Michalek received one year and four months.However, Michalek’s sentence was put on hold until Sept. 9, after State Supreme …