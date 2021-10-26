A Cook County Circuit Court judge on Monday denied a Chicago-based insurance company’s request that he reconsider a previous order and toss a COVID-19 business interruption case.Plaintiffs JDS Construction Group LLC, a construction management company based in New York City, along with construction developer 9 Dekalb Fee Owner LLC, filed a coverage lawsuit against Continental Casualty Co. over losses from the shutdown of a condominium tower project in Brooklyn.The plaintiffs are both insured under a builders risk insurance …