John Z. Lee

A federal judge denied an injunction request by a pastor challenging Illinois’ stay-at-home order, finding it didn’t infringe on religious freedom.

The Beloved Church in Lena and its pastor, Stephen Cassell, sued Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday, alleging the order discriminated against religious practices.

Judge John Z. Lee’s decision Sunday came after Pritzker’s modified rules in his April 30 stay-at-home order allowed religious gatherings as long as they had no more than 10 people and followed social distancing practices.

“The [c]ourt is mindful that the religious activities permitted by the April 30 [o]rder are imperfect substitutes for an in-person service where all eighty members of [the church] can stand together, side-by-side, to sing, pray, and engage in communal fellowship. Still, given the continuing threat posed by COVID-19, the [o]rder preserves relatively robust avenues for praise, prayer and fellowship and passes constitutional muster,” Lee wrote in a 37-page opinion.

The Beloved Church also named as defendants two Stephenson County law enforcement officials and a Stephenson County public health administrator.

Lee denied the requests for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction in a text order on Saturday, then issued his full opinion on Sunday.

Despite Lee’s order, Cassell and The Beloved Church held an in-person worship service Sunday.

Congregants were provided masks and hand sanitizer, and family units were spaced at least six feet apart for a “socially distanced” service, according to Thomas Ciesielka, a spokesman for the Thomas More Society, which represents the plaintiffs.

The church and Cassell allege Pritzker’s emergency actions amid the coronavirus outbreak violate their First Amendment right to exercise religion, as well as the Illinois Religious Freedom Restoration Act, the Emergency Management Agency Act and the Illinois Department of Health Act.

Lee took issue with the plaintiff’s contention that “the stay-at-home orders have successfully flattened the curve of active COVID-19 cases, eliminating the need for continued precautions.”

“[T]o borrow an analogy from Justice Ginsburg, that ‘is like throwing away your umbrella in a rainstorm because you are not getting wet,’” he wrote, quoting Ginsburg in the 2013 dissent in Shelby County v. Holder.

Lee’s order relies heavily on the 1905 U.S. Supreme Court precedent in Jacobson v. Massachusetts, which recognized that “a community has the right to protect itself against an epidemic of disease which threatens the safety of its members.”

“Without the stay-at-home restrictions, the [g]overnor estimates that ten to twenty times as many Illinoisans would have died and that the state’s hospitals would be overrun. Plaintiffs have failed to marshal any credible evidence that suggests otherwise,” Lee wrote in his order.

Lee dismissed the plaintiffs’ argument that the governor’s order placed special restrictions on religious worship, compared to secular activities like hiking, running and fishing.

He also rejected the plaintiffs’ comparison between retailers and food manufacturers, which allow gatherings of more than 10 people, and religious organizations.

Lee found the state law claims were likely barred by the 11th Amendment, but he concluded they still would likely not succeed on the merits even without constitutional protections.

The plaintiffs argued the governor exceeded his executive powers under the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Act because the IEMA Act does not allow Pritzker to extend his initial March 20 executive order beyond 30 days.

The governor maintained that as long as the disaster is ongoing, the act empowers him to declare successive disasters, even if they stem from the same underlying crisis.

“Based on the text and structure of the Act, [d]efendants have the better argument,” Lee wrote. “Some types of disasters, such as a storm or earthquake, run their course in a few days or weeks. Other disasters may cause havoc for months or even years.

“Those events pose a threat that may persist for long periods of time and certainly beyond a single 30-day period. It is difficult to see why the legislature would recognize these long-running problems as disasters, yet divest the [g]overnor of the tools he needs to address them.”

Lee also rejected the plaintiff’s claim that the governor’s orders violated the Illinois Department of Public Health Act, which sets procedural requirements for quarantining residents.

“So, while the [o]rder curtails the ability of individuals to gather in large groups, it falls far short of a ‘quarantine’ as that term appears in the [a]ct,” Lee wrote.

At his press briefing on Sunday, Pritzker said the church “shouldn’t have been having services at all except if they were in groups of 10 or less,” in light of the judge’s order.

“Again, this is temporary, and people need to understand that, especially faith leaders, that keeping your parishioners safe is the most important thing that you can do. Your leadership matters here, and we’re not stopping you from praying. We’re not stopping you from connecting with your parishioners. What we are trying to stop is the spread of this invisible killer,” Pritzker said.

A spokesperson for the governor did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Peter C. Breen, a Thomas More Society attorney who represents the plaintiffs, did not respond to a request for comment.

This case is The Beloved Church, et al., v. Jay Robert Pritzker, et. al., No. 20 C 50153.