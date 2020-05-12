Applying the “anticipatory filing” exception to the first-to-file rule — in a declaratory judgment case involving allegations that indiscreet emails undermined an expert witness’s credibility in high stakes stock appraisal litigation — U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey dismissed the complaints that Coherent Economics, San Marino Business Partners and Prof. Bradford Cornell filed in Chicago after they received demands from their former client, Verition Partners Masters Fund, for $25.2 million in damages.

The “mirror-image suits” that the declaratory judgment plaintiffs filed “in the face of clear threats that Verition would sue” were “improper anticipatory filings” that had to be dismissed. Coherent Economics v. Verition Partners Masters Fund, No. 18-CV-8376 (February 14, 2020).

Verition objected to the amount it was slated to receive for its shares in AOL when Verizon acquired the Delaware corporation. Pursuing appraisal litigation in Delaware’s chancery court, Verition hired Coherent, San Marino and Cornell as its experts.

Verizon countered with Professor Daniel Fischel, a former colleague of Cornell’s at Compass Lexecon.

During the trial, Verizon reportedly cross-examined Cornell with emails he sent to Fischel. In one, the word Cornell allegedly used to describe Verition’s claim started with “sh” and rhymed with “ditty.”

And in another email, Cornell — who had apparently hoped that he would be hired by Verizon — reportedly said he had “a grudge against them” because Verizon hired Fischel without giving Cornell a heads up. According to the second email, Cornell said to Fischel:

“Like you I tend to bear grudges... So when Verizon [ ] chose you without even talking to me further that leads to a grudge against them. Consequently, I have had some conversations with [Verition].”

After losing the appraisal case, Verition balked at paying the remaining bills from its former experts and sent a demand letter threatening to sue if it didn’t hear from them within 10 days.

Nine days later, Coherent, San Marino and Cornell filed declaratory judgment cases in Chicago. Cornell and San Marino’s complaint included a breach of contract claim. A few weeks later, Verition sued in Delaware.

Here are highlights of Blakey’s opinion (with light editing and omissions not noted):

Improper anticipatory filings

Generally when two similar actions exist, district courts dismiss, stay, or transfer the second-filed suit. Notwithstanding, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals does not rigidly adhere to this “first-to-file” rule. Research Automation v. Schrader-Bridgeport International, 626 F.3d 973 (7th Cir. 2010).

In particular, the 7th Circuit cautions that where similar actions “involve a declaratory judgment action and a mirror-image action seeking coercive relief,” courts should “ordinarily give priority to the coercive action, regardless of which case was filed first.” Id.

Courts in this circuit thus do not enforce the first-to-file rule where a first-filed declaratory judgment action constitutes an improper anticipatory filing — one “made under threat of an imminent suit and asserting the mirror image of that suit in another district.” Barrington Group v. Genesys Software Systems, 239 F. Supp. 2d 870 (E.D. Wis. 2003).

Standard for dismissal

A district court may decline to exercise its jurisdiction over an improper anticipatory filing. Tempco v. Omega Engineering, 819 F.2d 746 (7th Cir. 1987); see also Trippe v. American Power Conversion Corp., 46 F.3d 624 (7th Cir. 1995) (a district court has “an ample degree of discretion” to defer to another federal proceeding involving the same parties and issues to avoid duplicative litigation).

The 7th Circuit has not yet articulated the exact rule or standard courts should employ when addressing motions to dismiss invoking the anticipatory filing doctrine. Nor do the parties urge any particular theory.

At least one court, however, has considered such a motion under the Rule 12(b)(1)—as one seeking dismissal for lack of subject-matter jurisdiction. See, e.g., Wilson Sporting Goods v. Nicklaus Golf Equip. Co., 2004 Westlaw 783069 (N.D. Ill. Jan. 8, 2004). Another has construed such a motion as one brought under Rule 12(b)(3) for improper venue, noting “a motion seeking dismissal of a declaratory judgment action almost certainly implicates a separate coercive action filed in a different venue, and requires the court to choose one venue over another.” Channel Clarity v. Optima Tax Relief, 2015 Westlaw 721023 (N.D. Ill. Feb. 18, 2015). Regardless, both Rules 12(b)(1) and 12(b)(3) require this court to construe all facts and reasonable inferences in plaintiffs’ favor.

Plaintiffs’ complaints constitute anticipatory filings

This court agrees that plaintiffs’ complaints here constitute improper anticipatory filings — made under “threat of an imminent suit and asserting the mirror image of that suit in another district.” Barrington Group, 239 F. Supp. 2d at 873.

Namely, on Dec. 11, 2018, Verition sent demand letters to plaintiffs. The demand letters conveyed that Verition intended imminently to file suit by: (1) setting forth, with specificity, Delaware causes of action that Verition believed imposed liability upon plaintiffs and (2) instructing plaintiffs to implement immediate litigation holds. Additionally, the letters warned: “If we do not hear from you within 10 days, we have been instructed to commence legal action against you.”

The demand letters thus made clear not only that Verition believed it had valid legal claims against plaintiffs, but also that its client specifically directed it to file a lawsuit if plaintiffs did not respond within 10 days (by Dec. 21, 2018).

Instead of responding, however, plaintiffs commenced their lawsuits in this district, doing so the day before Verition’s deadline for responding. Given such facts, the record confirms that plaintiffs sued under threat of Verition’s imminent suit.

Further, the suits here constitute mirror images of Verition’s later filed lawsuit in Delaware. Verition’s Delaware action seeks to hold plaintiffs liable for their alleged conduct in the appraisal action. And, plaintiffs’ suits here seek declarations that Verition remains barred from bringing claims related to the appraisal action.

In short, because plaintiffs filed their mirror-image suits in the face of clear threats that Verition would sue, this court finds that they constitute improper anticipatory filings, and must be dismissed.

Plaintiffs’ arguments must be rejected

Plaintiffs argue that their suits do not constitute improper anticipatory filings because Verition’s demand letters did not say that Verition “intended to file suit in Delaware or any other forum.”

True, Verition’s demand letters did not specify the forum in which it intended to sue. Tellingly, however, plaintiffs offer no legal authority suggesting that a lawsuit can only be deemed anticipatory if brought in the face of a threat to sue in a particular forum.

Moreover, plaintiffs’ argument lacks merit where, as here, the appraisal action took place in Delaware and plaintiffs’ demand letters cited Delaware law. In other words, it should have come as no surprise to plaintiffs that Verition sued in Delaware.

Coherent also contends that its complaint cannot be labeled an anticipatory filing because Verition “waited approximately five weeks” after Coherent sued here to file in Delaware. Coherent argues that Verition’s purported “delay” undermines Verition’s position that it intended to imminently file suit.

This argument fares no better, because courts in this district have dismissed improper anticipatory filings despite relatively long delays between the first-filed declaratory judgment action and second-filed coercive action. See, e.g., Wilson Sporting Goods, 2004 Westlaw 783069 (forty-five days).

Moreover, this court notes that plaintiffs filed their complaints here on Dec. 20, 2018 — just before the holidays, when attorneys, clients and courts typically take vacations and close their offices. Under these circumstances, this court does not believe that Verition unreasonably delayed in filing its suit.

Finally, Cornell and San Marino argue that this court should not apply the anticipatory filing doctrine because they assert, in addition to their declaratory judgment count, affirmative contract-based claims.

They rely upon Illinois Blower v. Deltak, 2004 Westlaw 765187 (N.D. Ill. Apr. 7, 2004), in which the court found that the plaintiff and the defendant potentially had “cognizable claims against the other,” and thus that neither plaintiff’s nor defendant’s suit constituted an anticipatory filing.

There, however, the plaintiff and the defendant exchanged letters pre-litigation; in those letters, each party made demands to the other related to an underlying contract. Here, in contrast, only Verition sent demand letters threatening to sue. Therefore, only plaintiffs’ suits can be deemed anticipatory.

Further, the anticipatory filing doctrine remains viable even where plaintiffs assert affirmative claims in addition to their declaratory judgment claims. See, e.g., Diversified Healthcare v. N.J. Morgan & Assocs., 2001 Westlaw 405592 (S.D. Ind. Mar. 28, 2001) (dismissing first-filed declaratory judgment action based upon the anticipatory filing doctrine where the plaintiff asserted an additional breach of contract claim, reasoning that it “could easily be brought as a counterclaim” in the second filed action).

Thus, Cornell and San Marino’s additional contract-based claims present no bar to applying the anticipatory filing doctrine.

Defendants’ other grounds for dismissal and transfer

Finally, the parties presented oral argument regarding venue transfer, which Verition raises as an alternative to dismissal. Because this court declines jurisdiction over this case, it need not necessarily reach the merits of Verition’s transfer argument.

Notwithstanding, this court notes that Verition failed to provide a sufficient basis for this court to transfer venue to Delaware.

This court may transfer venue when three factors are met: (1) venue is proper in both districts (2) transfer will better serve the convenience of the parties and witnesses and (3) transfer will better serve the interest of justice. As the moving party, Verition has the burden of establishing that the transferee forum is clearly more convenient.

Verition has not met that burden here. Thus, to the extent Verition’s motion to transfer venue remains viable, this court denies that request.