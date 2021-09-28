A federal judge in the Northern District of Illinois dismissed without prejudice a suit a man filed against his late wife’s former employer seeking death benefits.Bryan Clarke sued DPWN Holdings (USA) Inc. in 2020 after the death of his wife, Tracie Clarke, an employee of the logistics company’s DHL brand. A former employee, she was covered under a life insurance policy administered by Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Co.Undergoing serious health issues, Tracie Clarke applied for accelerated death benefits …