DOVER, Del. — A Delaware judge on Tuesday dismissed a shareholder lawsuit asserting novel claims about the roles of corporate leaders and arguing that the loyalties of Meta directors and company founder Mark Zuckerberg should not lie exclusively with the social media giant.James McRitchie, who runs a website focused on corporate governance and shareholder activism, argued that Meta’s directors have breached their duties to the company by putting profits over broader societal and economic interests, including …