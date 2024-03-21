Eddie Johnson, then Chicago police superintendent, speaks during a news conference in March 2019 in Chicago. — AP Photo/Teresa Crawford, FileA federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Chicago police officer that alleged sexual assault by former police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, who was out drinking with her the night he was found asleep behind the wheel of his SUV.U.S. District Judge Elaine Bucklo made the decision without going to trial.Officer Cynthia Donald, who was assigned to Johnson’s security …