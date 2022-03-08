A federal judge dismissed some claims in a proposed class action lawsuit accusing Dude Products, Inc. of falsely advertising its wipes as flushable.Chicago-based Dude Products markets and sells Dude Wipes, a line of disposable hygiene wipes.The named plaintiffs, including Arlene Wyant, are individuals who bought the wipes in Illinois, California and New York.According to the plaintiffs, Dude Wipes are not flushable because they do not disperse in a reasonable amount of time after flushing or do not clear sewage systems …