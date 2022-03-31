A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to prevent the construction of the Obama Presidential Center in a park on Chicago’s South Side.In a ruling issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey of the Northern District of Illinois rejected the contention by the group Protect Our Parks that the city’s park district improperly gave control of the land in Jackson Park to former President Barack Obama’s foundation in violation of the public trust.The city, Blakey wrote, “did not …