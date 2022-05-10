Several parents who refused certain medical treatments to their children at birth do not have a case against a Chicago hospital for reporting them to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services for medical neglect, a federal judge held.The plaintiffs include five sets of parents who refused administration of the intramuscular Vitamin K shot and/or erythromycin eye ointment for their newborns at the University of Chicago Medical Center.Various medical professionals with UCMC reported the parents to DCFS because …