Robert M. Dow Jr.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Corrections have until Monday to respond to a complaint filed in federal court this week that alleges the state is dawdling in its efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus in its prisons.

The proposed class-action claim names Pritzker and Rob Jeffreys, acting director of the Illinois Department of Corrections, as defendants. Ten IDOC prisoners are named as plaintiffs in the federal filing.

“The Governor has not taken any steps to substantially reduce the population or expand IDOC’s ability to release, furlough, or transfer to home detention even those who are medically vulnerable,” the suit claims. “IDOC has taken only limited steps to this end, releasing far fewer than it could even in cases of those who are medically vulnerable and close to the end of the incarceration period anyway.”

A group of civil rights attorneys filed the suit Thursday morning alongside a federal emergency habeas corpus petition and a writ of mandamus petition in the Illinois Supreme Court.

Attorneys also filed documents asking for a temporary or preliminary order moving prisoners to their homes to self-isolate in medical furlough.

U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. on Thursday afternoon granted expedited treatment to the claim and the habeas corpus petition, ordering the defendants’ reply by Monday and plaintiffs’ response by Wednesday. The court will issue a ruling by mail or set a “telephonic hearing” for April 10.

The plaintiff inmates are serving sentences for crimes spanning burglary to drug offenses to murder, across nine state correctional facilities, according to prison records. Court documents state they all have chronic or underlying medical conditions.

The suit lists six classes of inmates seeking relief, ranging from people with underlying health problems to people with less than 90 days left on a sentence for a Class 1 or Class X offense.

One class of prisoners — 12,000 — are eligible for release because they are at a higher risk of getting sick, while another class — more than 9,000 inmates — are in custody for Class 2, 3 or 4 offenses, but are eligible for home or electronic monitoring, the suit claims.

But, state leaders have not “acted with the urgency or decisiveness that is required to quell this oncoming crisis,” putting inmates, IDOC staff and the general public at greater risk of contracting COVID-19.

“Without intervention from this court, people are going to die unnecessarily,” the suit states.

As of Friday morning, there were 80 confirmed cases of the virus — 53 inmates and 27 staff members — across eight state correctional facilities, according to the IDOC’s website.

The filings call out Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill, which announced its first confirmed case of the virus March 25. Five days later, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet was “overwhelmed” by inmates suffering from the effects of coronavirus and staff already were “maxed out,” the suit alleges.

Public health officials announced the death of a Stateville inmate from COVID-19 on Monday and Pritzker deployed the National Guard to the facility on Tuesday to set-up temporary on-site medical facilities to treat patients.

At officials’ daily news conference Thursday, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike said three Stateville inmates with confirmed cases of the virus had been released from medical care, leaving 16 other Stateville inmates still hospitalized for effects of the virus.

Pritzker said his administration is “doing a lot” to review cases of vulnerable inmates, including those who are pregnant, were convicted of non-violent offenses or have already served most of their sentence.

“I want you to know my staff, every day we have lawyers on my staff as well as the Department of Corrections director, his staff looking at these cases precisely,” Pritzker said. “Because we want to do, I think, what activists want, and certainly what we want, which is to lessen the pressure within prisons, where they’re in such close quarters that they might be communicable to one another.”

Pritzker issued an order March 26 suspending “all admissions to the Illinois Department of Corrections from all Illinois county jails” and giving Jeffreys “sole discretion” to authorize limited essential transfers. The governor also issued orders late last month that shelved laws requiring the IDOC and the Department of Juvenile Justice to provide states attorneys with 14 days advance notice of an offender’s release from custody.

An IDOC spokesperson said in an emailed statement Thursday the department is reviewing the lawsuit, and that it spent weeks “diligently reviewing the incarcerated population for release through statutorily permissive methods.” So far, 350 inmates have been released.

Attorneys and advocates involved in the suits include Sheila A. Bedi, Luke Fernbach, Emily M. Grant and Terah Tollner of the Community Justice Civil Rights Clinic; Vanessa del Valle of the Roderick and Solange MacArthur Justice Center; Jennifer Soble of the Illinois Prison Project; Alan Mills and Elizabeth Mazur of the Uptown People’s Law Center; Sarah Grady of Loevy & Loevy; and Amanda Antholt and Samantha Reed of Equip for Equality.

This case is James Money, et al. v. J.B. Pritzker, et al. 20 C 02093.