Henry Lee testifies during a murder trial in 2003, in Durham, N.C. A federal judge has found the famed forensic scientist liable for fabricating evidence in a murder case that sent two men to prison, one for more than three decades, for a crime they did not commit. — Bill Willcox/The Herald-Sun via AP, PoolFamed forensic scientist Henry Lee was found liable for fabricating evidence in a murder case that sent two Connecticut men to prison for decades for a crime they did not commit, a federal judge ruled Friday.Ralph …