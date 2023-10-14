Cook County Circuit Court Judge James P. Flannery Jr. has died, court officials said Saturday. Flannery was recently off the bench as presiding judge of the Law Division because of illness.Flannery, who was admitted to the bar in 1976 and has been a judge since 1988, was transferred to the Law Division in 1997. He was appointed presiding judge of the Law Division in 2014, succeeding Judge William Maddux, who retired. Flannery was last retained in the November 2020 General Election.Further information is pending.