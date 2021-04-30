SPRINGFIELD — For the second time, a county judge in southern Illinois has ruled the state’s Firearm Owner Identification Card law unconstitutional, as applied to one state resident, Vivian Brown.The ruling from Judge T. Scott Webb means the Illinois Supreme Court will, also for the second time, be in a position to decide whether to strike down the FOID card law as unconstitutional.According to an Illinois Supreme Court rule, appeals in criminal cases “shall lie directly to the Supreme Court as a matter of right,” if the …