A judge on Monday suspended a Dec. 31 deadline for Chicago police officers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 but didn’t interfere with a requirement that they be regularly tested.Disputes over vaccinations should be submitted to an arbitrator as a labor grievance, Cook County Circuit Court Judge Raymond Mitchell said.“The effect of this order is to send these parties back to the bargaining table and to promote labor peace by allowing them to pursue” remedies under Illinois law, Mitchell said.Officers who …