Gary Feinerman has joined Latham & Watkins LLP as a litigator in its Chicago office following his retirement from the federal trial bench, the global law firm announced Thursday.Feinerman stepped down from the bench effective Saturday — the last day of 2022 — after more than 12 years of service.As a partner in the Complex Commercial Litigation Practice and a member of the Litigation & Trial Department, Feinerman “will handle a broad spectrum of commercial and other high-stakes litigation, with a …