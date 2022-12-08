U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman of the Northern District of Illinois is retiring from the bench at the end of the month to return to private practice.“Judge Feinerman is a valued colleague and outstanding jurist, who will be greatly missed,” Chief U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer said in a statement. “On behalf of my colleagues on the bench, I want to thank Judge Feinerman for his dedicated service to our district these past twelve years and wish him all the best in his next endeavor.” She did not say where …