A federal judge tentatively approved a $92 million settlement in litigation accusing social media platform TikTok Inc. of violating users’ privacy by secretly collecting their personal data and sharing it with third parties. In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee of the Northern District of Illinois overruled objections raised by four members of a proposed class and granted a motion for preliminary approval of the settlement agreement.Lee found the agreement was fair, reasonable and adequate under the …