On an August day in 2019, then-Democratic state Sen. Terry Link stood outside of a suburban Wendy’s and solicited a bribe from his colleague in the Illinois House.“What’s in it for me, though?” Link asked then-state Rep. Luis Arroyo, who’d asked to meet up to discuss a type of video gaming machine that Arroyo had been lobbying to legalize.But Link — the two-decade veteran of the General Assembly and former poker buddy of then-state Sen. Barack Obama — was wearing a wire. He’d been acting as a cooperating witness after the …