WASHINGTON — In a legal victory for former President Donald Trump, a federal judge on Monday granted his request for a special master to review documents seized by the FBI from his Florida home and temporarily halted the Justice Department’s use of the records for investigative purposes.The decision by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon of the Southern District of Florida authorizes an outside legal expert to review the records taken during the Aug. 8 search and to weed out from the rest of the investigation any …