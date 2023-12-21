A woman from Illinois has lost a race to take Adidas America Inc. to court first over its alleged failing to make its website as accessible to blind and vision-impaired users as it is to sighted users.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin of the Northern District of Illinois stayed proceedings in the proposed class-action lawsuit.Plaintiff Sumaya Hussein maintains the site violates the Americans with Disabilities Act by denying legally blind individuals “access to the equal enjoyment of goods and …