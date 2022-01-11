An insurance company is not required to defend a policyholder accused of disclosing its employees’ fingerprints without their permission to the vendor that provided it with a biometric time clock system, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber of the Northern District of Illinois granted summary judgment in favor of American Family Mutual Insurance Company S.I. in a declaratory judgment action it filed in federal court against Caremel Inc.Caremel operates McDonald’s restaurants …